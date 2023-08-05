Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on Mughal-e-Azam turning 63, hails Dilip Kumar's performance

On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the legendary epic Mughal-e-Azam, Saira Banu took to her Instagram to share how the film has stood the test of time and continues to be a beacon of cinematic brilliance for generations. (Also read: Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar proposing to her during romantic rain: Took off his jacket, draped it around my shoulder…)

Saira's Instagram post

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in a still from the film.

Saira shared a video on her Instagram to share some iconic moments from the film, starring her late husband Dilip Kumar. She also included a snippet from Dilip Kumar's speech at the release of the colourized version in 2004. In the caption, her detailed note read, "In the history of Indian cinema, no movie has left as profound a mark on the hearts of audiences as "Mughal-e-Azam." This magnum opus, directed by the visionary K. Asif, stands as a timeless testament to the splendor of Indian filmmaking. At its very core lies the captivating performance of Sahib, whose portrayal added an extra layer of brilliance to the film."

On Dilip Kumar's performance

Saira then shared her views on her late husband Dilip Kumar's performance as Prince Saleem, and said, "Sahib's portrayal of Prince Salim was nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to infuse life into the character, whether in moments of tender romance or fierce rebellion, was a sight to behold. His powerful performances created a symphony of emotions that echo in the hearts of the audience to date."

Making special note of the attention to detail in the cult film, she said, "Mughal-e-Azam transcends the boundaries of time, effortlessly transporting viewers to the opulent era of the Mughal dynasty. The film's journey to completion was no less than an epic saga itself, spanning an astonishing ten years. The attention to detail in every aspect of the movie, from the breathtakingly majestic 'Sheesh Mahal' set to timeless musical melodies such as 'Thumri' Mohe Panghat Pe and 'Qawaali' Teri Mehfil Mein, created by Naushad, to the intricate and aesthetically captivating costumes, showcased nothing less than brilliance."

An inspiration to generations

Concluding her caption, she mentioned how the film continues to inspire new generation of filmmakers and said, "The movie still remains a beacon of cinematic brilliance, reminding us of the artistic heights that Indian cinema can attain. It continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors, serving as a reminder that true artistry knows no bounds and stands the test of time. Celebrating #63YearsOfMughalEAzam"

Released in 1960, Mughal-E-Azam starred Prithviraaj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote in pivotal roles. it also became the first black-and-white Hindi film to be digitally coloured, and the first in any language to be given a theatrical re-release. The colour version released on 12 November 2004.

