Saiyami Kher lives childhood dream with Sachin Tendulkar: ' God of Cricket asked me to show how I bowled the Ghoomer'

Saiyami Kher has revealed that she got to live one of her biggest dreams in life - to meet ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. She shared a video on Instagram and Sachin could be seen interacting with her, praising her latest film Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer features Saiyami as a young cricketer who makes it to the Indian team and is set to play against England, only to lose her right hand in a road accident hours later. (Also read: Ghoomer box office collection day 4: Film makes just ₹34 lakh on Monday)

Saiyami's childhood dream to met Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar talks to Saiyami Kher after watching Ghoomer.

Sharing the video, Saiyami wrote that her childhood dream was to meet Sachin Tendulkar someday, but also felt it'd never come true. “My hero, my inspiration, my teacher. I have loved and learnt this game watching him play. I’ve bunked college to watch him play. I’ve had the loudest “Sachinnn Sachhhin” chant in the North Stand. So, I can’t seem to explain what this means to me.”

She then listed down some of the most iconic moments from Sachin's career and added, "He gave me joy, he taught me how to fight, he taught me passion, how to never give up, how to work hard, and how to stay grounded. Unknowingly, he taught me how to live. When I began acting, my friends ragged me and said, “Ja ja, acting kar. Someday Sachin will watch your film.”

Sachin asked Saiyami to bowl Ghoomer

She further wrote, "And that became my goal. To work hard and hope that someday the Master will watch my work. And then, it happened, the God of Cricket saw a film in which I play a cricketer. The God of Cricket asked me to show him how I bowled the Ghoomer. Dreams really do come true. This. This part of my life is called happiness."

Earlier, Sachin also shared a social media praising the film and wrote on the platform X, "Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @Imangadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @AzmiShabana ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film."

‘Wanted to be like Sachin’

Earlier this week, Saiyami posted behind-the-sets pictures from Ghoomer and shared how she wanted to be like Sachin. “I was the junglee girl who would bash up boys in school. Who could eat grilled chicken every day. Who aspired to be ambidextrous, because my icon, Sachin Tendulkar was. Who would spend hours in my parent’s restaurant trying to make a Rumali roti fly in the air. Whose life revolved around her grandmother. Whose most prized possession was a store-bought Indian cricket jersey. Who hoped that someday, she wouldn’t need to buy it. And that, maybe, one day, it would bear her name. Sadly, that magical moment never came for me.”

