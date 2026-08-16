Saiyami Kher opens up on returning to IFFM with Pal Bhar Ke Liye, says the film ‘really moved’ her | Interview

Saiyami Kher is all set to return to the International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), this time with her upcoming film Pal Bhar Ke Liye. Directed by debutant filmmaker and veteran fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. It will have its world premiere at IFFM on August 16.

Saiyami Kher talks about her film Pal Bhar Ke Liye's world premiere at IFFM.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saiyami Kher opened up about returning to IFFM with Pal Bhar Ke Liye after Ghoomer. She reflected that the experience feels less stressful this time around and revealed that the film moved her while challenging her as an actor. She also spoke about her experience working with co-stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh.

All about Pal Bhar Ke Liye

Talking about the film, Saiyami says, “Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a film that Vikram Phadnis is directing, and it's his debut film. He's been a fashion designer for 35 years and has done costumes for so many iconic films. The film is about this very ambitious fashion photographer, whom I am playing. She is the best in the business and is doing well in her life until something happens and her whole life turns upside down, and she realises the importance of relationships and family. That's why the title, in a split second, life changes. Both Vineet and Tahir are playing very crucial parts in the film, and I was genuinely happy to work with them.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Saiyami, returning to IFFM brings back special memories of Ghoomer, which was the festival's opening film. “It's very exciting to go back. Ghoomer was the opening film, and it was very special. But it was all a blur that time because we did the screening and flew out the same night, because Ghoomer was releasing just three days later in India. But this time we are more relaxed about going in, watching other films, and attending the festival properly. It's not as stressful as it was last time,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Saiyami, returning to IFFM brings back special memories of Ghoomer, which was the festival's opening film. “It's very exciting to go back. Ghoomer was the opening film, and it was very special. But it was all a blur that time because we did the screening and flew out the same night, because Ghoomer was releasing just three days later in India. But this time we are more relaxed about going in, watching other films, and attending the festival properly. It's not as stressful as it was last time,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She is particularly excited to see Pal Bhar Ke Liye screened for the public. She added, “I'm very excited because this time the film is going to be shown to the public, and it's always this nervous excitement when your film is shown publicly for the first time. It feels very special.”

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Saiyami admitted that following Ghoomer, she was looking for a role that could challenge her in a different way. “For me, I was so invested in Ghoomer, and it was very difficult for a film to top that role emotionally and physically. But I think Pal Bhar Ke Liye really moved me. I was very overwhelmed with the narration itself. The film is very emotional, and it made me slow down and think about my life personally and how things can change so quickly and how we take things for granted.”

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She added, “This film made me very emotional as a person. And as an actor, it is a very layered role; it was a very challenging role. The script and the role were the hero.”

Saiyami also praised Vikram for bringing his years of experience to his directorial debut. “I have been very fortunate to have worked with very well-known directors, but with Vikram, I think he has had so much experience in the industry. It didn't feel like it was his debut film at all. It was actually the most well-planned film I have been on.”

She continued, “In most of the films we do, schedules get haywire, edits take longer. But this is the most systematic film I have ever worked on with regards to everything, whether it's the timings on the film set or the smallest details. He was very sure of what he wanted. At the same time, he was very collaborative. There was a lot of give and take. It felt like a good day on the film set.”

Saiyam Kher on working with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar

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Saiyami is equally complimentary of her co-stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar. “I have been a big fan of Tahir and Vineet. Tahir and I were supposed to do a show together, but his dates didn't work out, and then someone else came on board. But Tahir and I really got along while doing workshops for that show.”

Describing Tahir, she said, “He is a very understated, quiet person, but he's got this mad sense of humour, and he is somebody who is very quiet, but once he opens up, he'll be a friend for a very longtime.” On Vineet, Saiyami said, “Vineet and I have been friends for really long; we both worked for Anurag, sir. He does so much in his improvisation, and there's so much to learn from him as an actor. He writes so well, and he has so much to offer.”

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For Saiyami, the biggest joy of working with the two actors was the collaborative atmosphere on set. “The best thing was it was never about a battle with them. There was never ‘yeh mera scene hai’. We worked together to make the scene better. So it was always collaborative, and that's the most exciting thing on the film set.”