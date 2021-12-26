Salim Khan assures Salman Khan 'completely fine' after snake bite incident but 'doctor has prescribed few meds'

Salim Khan shared a health update about Salman Khan after he was bitten by a snake. The actor, on Sunday, was bit by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Salman was hospitalised following the incident but was discharged soon. In a recent interview, Salim assured fans that Salman is ‘completely fine’ and has been asked to take a few medicines.

“Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” Salim told News18.

Earlier in the day, sources informed PTI that the actor was rushed to hospital after the snake bite and fortunately, the snake was non-poisonous. “Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well,” sources close to the actor said. He is back at his Panvel farmhouse now. The snake reportedly bit his hand.

Salman will celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday, December 27. The actor usually spends the day with his family. He had an early birthday celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In promos released from the show's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen cutting a cake with the team.

The actor has had a busy year. He was seen in Radhe earlier this summer and was seen filming for Tiger 3 in the second half of the year. He also returned to the theatres with Antim, co-starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. He recently also travelled to the UAE as part of his Da-Bangg tour.

