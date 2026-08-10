Salman Khan announces India release date of his international thriller 7 Dogs with Sanjay Dutt

The wait is officially over! Salman Khan has confirmed that the highly anticipated international action thriller 7 Dogs which will hit theaters in India on August 21, 2026. Already creating hype across Arab countries with its action and massive stunts, the movie will soon be in Indian theatres. The film features special appearances of Salman and Sanjay Dutt.

What Salman Khan said

Salman Khan in a still from Saudi Arabia movie 7 Dogs.

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In his Instagram story on August 10, the actor shared the new trailer cut for the Indian audiences. Along with that, towards the end of it, you hear the Hindi dubbing of the Egyptian lead actors of the movie, Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz.

Salman Khan via Instagram.

One of the biggest attractions for Indian audiences is the presence of Salman and Sanjay in 7 Dogs. They will be seen in special appearances along with the Italian star Monica Bellucci.

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{{^usCountry}} The film has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. They have also worked on Marvel's Ms. Marvel, making 7 Dogs another major action project in their growing international filmography. 7 Dogs sets a new benchmark for Arab cinema {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. They have also worked on Marvel's Ms. Marvel, making 7 Dogs another major action project in their growing international filmography. 7 Dogs sets a new benchmark for Arab cinema {{/usCountry}}

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The film has been mounted on an unusually large scale for an Arab-language production. According to GQ Middle East, the film's reported budget is nearly $40 million and is among the most expensive films to come out of the Arab region. Much of the production was filmed at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the makers putting a strong focus on practical action, stunts and real explosions.

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The biggest claim to fame, however, is a sequence that has earned 7 Dogs a place in the Guinness World Records. The film features what has been recognised as the largest film stunt explosion, with the blast equivalent to 170.7 tonnes of TNT. The feat surpassed the previous record associated with the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.

About the film

International Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi succeeds in apprehending Ghali Abu Dawood, a key figure in the secret worldwide crime syndicate nicknamed 7 Dogs. However, when the syndicate appears a year later dealing in a new deadly drug called Pink Lady in the Middle East, Khalid finds himself working alongside the only person who understands the inner workings of the syndicate. Their covert operation spans through several cities around the world.

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What's next for Salman?

Salman Khan will next star in Vamshi Paidipally's action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has locked in the theatrical release for Eid 2027. Salman is also set to return to hosting with new season of Bigg Boss 20, from September 6 onwards.