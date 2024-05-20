Salman Khan arrives at polling booth to cast his vote for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election 2024. Watch

Salman Khan recently arrived at a polling station to cast his vote for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The actor was seen getting out of his car and entering the gates to participate in the Mumbai polls. An ANI video captured the actor wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants, paired with matching sunglasses. Salman Khan entered the polling station to vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Salman Khan gets clicked by paparazzi

As soon as Salman arrived in his car, the paparazzi struggled the to capture the actor. The Tiger 3 star was surrounded by his bodyguards as he went inside to his cast his vote. a few days ago he had made an appeal to his fans to exercise their right to vote. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Salman greets cinematographer Nadeem Khan

Salman was also seen greeting renowned cinematographer Nadeem Khan at Mount Mary polling booth in Bandra. Salman bent on his knees and interacted with a wheelchair-bound Nadeem who had come to exercise his right to vote at the polling station.

Salman's parents vote for Phase 5 elections

Earlier, Salman's father Salim Khan and his mother Salma Khan were also snapped at the polling station. Salim and Salman were assisted to enter inside the polling station while they were also accompanied by security personnel.

Bollywood celebrities vote for democracy

Apart from Salman, Shah Rukh Khan's family, soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Dharmendra and many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to cast their votes. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh also voted in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls.