Salman Khan breaks into a jig with Varun Dhawan mid speech; pulls Rashmika Mandanna's leg at IIFA 2027 event

Bollywood actor Salman Khan seemed in a jovial mood at an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening for IIFA 2027. Despite arriving at the venue flanked by heavy security, he seemed cheery as he interacted with Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna, who were also present, among other celebrities.

Salman dances with Varun Dhawan, pulls Rashmika’s leg

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan at a press conference for the 27th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, in Mumbai. (PTI)

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At the event, Varun was standing by Salman’s side as he spoke to the press. When Salman was asked if he had any tips for Varun to host the awards night, he joked, “Don’t host it. You’ll lose six hours just in hosting. It’s best you…come here,” he said, asking Varun to join him in his impromptu dancing. “Just do this and leave. Let those who are pros at it do it.

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{{^usCountry}} His jovial mood continued when Rashmika expressed happiness that next year would be her first IIFA performance. “This is my debut, guys, and I’m very, very excited, because…” she said, even as Salman gestured that she’s happy due to the pay. Rashmika reiterated that she was excited as Salman pulled her leg about the money. He also joked that it took her so long to join them in performing at the awards show due to Sikandar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His jovial mood continued when Rashmika expressed happiness that next year would be her first IIFA performance. “This is my debut, guys, and I’m very, very excited, because…” she said, even as Salman gestured that she’s happy due to the pay. Rashmika reiterated that she was excited as Salman pulled her leg about the money. He also joked that it took her so long to join them in performing at the awards show due to Sikandar. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened when Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan spoke at the IIFA 2027 event? When asked for hosting advice, Salman joked that Varun should not host because it takes six hours. He then invited Varun to join him in an impromptu dance. What did Salman Khan say to Rashmika Mandanna about her IIFA performance? After Rashmika said she was excited about her IIFA performance debut, Salman teased her by suggesting she was happy about the pay. He also joked that it had taken her a long time to perform at the awards. When and where will the IIFA 2027 Awards take place, and who will host? The 27th IIFA Weekend and Awards are scheduled for January 22–23, 2027, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday will host the ceremony, with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul also joining.

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Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were also present on stage, couldn’t help but laugh along.

Salman Khan in the news lately

On October 19, Tiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai by two assailants. The incident left his driver and a bystander injured with bullet wounds. The actor also sustained what looked like gunpowder burns. Later, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack and claimed Tiger’s association with Salman as the reason. Ten suspects have been detained in the case so far, with three arrests made within hours of the shooting.

Salman’s security has been beefed up since the incident, with the actor grappling with Bishnoi and his gang for years now. The actor attended the IIFA event with heavy security, but will not shoot this weekend’s Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Explaining his absence last weekend, even before the incident took place, he had said, “I won’t be meeting you next week as I have a prior commitment and will be away. Therefore, I have requested Rohit Shetty to host the next Weekend Ka Vaar.”

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The film industry expressed shock since the firing incident, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowing that ‘no one will be spared’.