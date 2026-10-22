Tiger Shroff's team shares video of his burn marks after firing, explaining his bandages in first pictures after attack
On October 18, three assailants attacked Tiger Shroff and fired gunshots at him, leaving his driver and a bystander injured.
On October 18, three assailants publicly fired guns at Tiger Shroff in the Juhu area in Mumbai. The actor did not sustain any bullet wounds, while his driver and a bystander did. However, in his first pictures after the incident, Tiger was seen wearing bandages on his arm and shoulder, which worried his fans. His team posted a video showing burn marks on his skin, which seemed to explain the bandages.
Tiger Shroff sustains burn marks after firing
The official Team Tiger Shroff page posted a short video on their Instagram on Thursday. The video shows the inside of the actor’s arm, completely speckled with brown dots that resemble burn marks.
It looks consistent with gunshot or gunpowder residue, which is caused by flying debris, leaving dark specks known as powder tattooing. The areas shown in the video are consistent with where Tiger was wearing bandages during his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Deep Dive
This comes after many wondered why Tiger was wearing bandages when the police had not reported any injuries to the actor. His father, Jackie, and sister, Krishna, commented under the video with folded hands and other emojis. His mother, Ayesha, wrote, “God is great,” in response to the team’s caption, “God is kind.”
Tiger Shroff’s team warns against AI videos
Tiger’s team also put out a statement after the firing attack, warning against the circulation of misinformation and AI videos. “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read a portion of their statement.
They also wrote, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.” The team warned of legal consequences for those continuing to spread misinformation.
Arrests in firing case
Arrests in Tiger’s case were made within hours of the incident, with three suspects being picked up in Kota and brought to Mumbai. Gangster Anil Pandit, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. Four suspects in the case have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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