Salman Khan brings his signature swag as he begins Bigg Boss 20 shoot. Watch

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Bigg Boss 20. The actor has started filming for the much-awaited reality show's grand premiere, and his first look from the Bigg Boss stage has now been unveiled.

Salman begins Bigg Boss 20 shoot

Salman Khan has started shooting for Bigg Boss 20.

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Salman Khan looked dapper in a cowboy hat, half jacket, T-shirt and jeans as he posed for photographs on the Bigg Boss set. The actor also clicked pictures with the paparazzi present at the shoot. His swag was unmistakable in the videos and photos emerging from the Bigg Boss set.

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About Bigg Boss 20 house

{{^usCountry}} The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. The house features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. The house features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the key features of the Bigg Boss 20 house? The Bigg Boss 20 house features a whimsical design inspired by Alice in Wonderland, including a giant pink teapot flowing into a couch, a shark-themed pool, two secret rooms, and 104 cameras for surveillance. When does Bigg Boss 20 premiere and where can I watch it? Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Who are some of the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 20? Rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 20 include Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Rhiya Ahir, and others, though the official lineup has yet to be confirmed.

The Bigg Boss house has been designed this season taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. The new house also has two secret rooms and 104 cameras, which will keep a close watch on the contestants throughout their stay.

Rumoured list of contestants

The rumoured contestants for this season include a mix of television actors, reality-show personalities, social media creators and regional stars. While the complete lineup is yet to be officially announced, several names have been reported as being part of Bigg Boss 20.

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a reality-TV personality who has previously won MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, making him one of the more familiar faces on the list. Qazi Touqeer, who rose to fame through the reality show Fame Gurukul, is another name doing the rounds. Rapper Yung DSA, also known as Yeda Yung, is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

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The list also includes several television actors, with Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey and Aman Gandhi among the names being discussed. Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill and Rhiti Tiwari are also rumoured to participate in the show.

When will Bigg Boss 20 premiere?

The new season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman returning as the host. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while its television broadcast on Colors TV will begin at 10:30 PM.