Salman Khan claims some actresses pay paparazzi to take photos of them from behind: ‘Do it if you want to’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Salman Khan host the gang leaders of Roadies Rising – Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Malhan, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha. During the episode, Neha thanked Salman for calling out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities. Salman, meanwhile, asked photographers to distinguish between actors who wants them to take photos of them from behind and those who have explicitly asked them not to click them.

Neha Dhupia lauds Salman Khan

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.

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Neha praised Salman for taking a stand against the practice and thanked him for speaking up. She said, “I didn’t have a chance to say thank you before. You are such a great voice, sir; thank you for saying all those things. You know there are very few voices that can reach as many people as you can. When you say it, it makes the world listen. The stand you took was one that demanded a response. Thank you for doing that.”

Salman Khan says his warning was taken as a joke

Salman admitted that he was working on the issue and even warned paparazzi pages that had treated his earlier remarks as a joke. He said, “I saw that stuff, and now they have started doing it even more, but I will take a big stand against it. I will take all of them to the cleanup. They think right now it’s a joke, and some big platforms are doing it. We will take full-on action against them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Salman also urged photographers to respect celebrities’ choices about how they want to be photographed. He pointed out that some celebrities invite photographers and pay them to take certain kinds of pictures, while others are uncomfortable with such images. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman also urged photographers to respect celebrities’ choices about how they want to be photographed. He pointed out that some celebrities invite photographers and pay them to take certain kinds of pictures, while others are uncomfortable with such images. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Some women and some guys call them there, pay for them to be there, and ask them to do this. So what can the paps also do then? The differentiation is between those who want and those who don’t want it. Those who are okay with it can continue, but those not okay, should not be troubled. So when you girls come there and ask them not to click a photo a certain way, after that, if they do so, then I shall deal with them.”

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Salman's pevious warning

In a previous episode of Bigg Boss in September, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately. He had said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people."

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Following Salman's warning, several celebrities, including Farah Khan, also asked paparazzi to refrain from clicking inappropriate pictures, citing the actor's remarks.