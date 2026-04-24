Salman Khan confirms Eid 2027 release for film with Nayanthara, asks fans for ‘thoda sa sabar’ as shoot begins

Announcing the release date on X, Salman shared a playful note, asking fans to stay patient while hinting at long-term planning. “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, that’s why announced Eid… Don’t worry, iss wali ka bhi bataenge when the time is right. Patience, thoda sa sabar… mere jitna hi intezar karna padega. Baherhaal jo aapka haal hai, woh hi mera bhi haal hai,” he wrote (One should think a little ahead, that’s why I announced Eid. Don’t worry, we will reveal the other one at the right time. Have patience, just a little patience. You will have to wait as long as I am. The way you are feeling right now, I feel the same).

Salman Khan has locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. The yet-untitled project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The makers have already unveiled a glimpse from the film’s muhurat, offering an early look at the project as it officially goes on floors. (Also read: Salman Khan, Nayanthara resume shooting for film with Vamshi Paidipally after puja ceremony: Watch )

The project was earlier announced with a muhurat video, marking the start of its journey. Vamshi Paidipally is known for helming successful films across industries, including Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Varisu. Over the years, he has collaborated with leading stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay, earning recognition for blending emotional depth with commercial storytelling.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the yet-untitled film is being mounted as a high-octane action drama.

The announcement continues Salman’s long-standing tradition of festive Eid releases, a streak that includes major hits like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, and Bharat.

Nayanthara, one of the most prominent stars in South cinema, made her Bollywood debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film emerged as a massive global success, crossing ₹1,000 crore at the box office.

Her extensive filmography in the South includes popular titles such as Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Billa, Raja Rani and Viswasam, among others.

Meanwhile, Salman is also set to appear in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.