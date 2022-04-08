Salman Khan is even more bulked up than before in latest shirtless pic, fans say 'bhai toh Hulk hota jaa raha hai'

Salman Khan has shared a new picture that has got his fans talking. The actor, who is famous for shirtless sequences in his films, recently took to his Instagram account to share a shirtless picture. Salman was seen showing off his ripped body in the edited photograph, and fans are convinced that it's his look from his upcoming film Tiger 3. Also Read| Salman Khan celebrates nephew Ahil's birthday with sister Arpita Khan. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman shared the picture on Thursday with the caption, "Green leaves matter! @beingstrongglobal #BeingStrong." Salman's ripped body could be seen in the image as he clenched his fist. His picture received a lot of love from his fans, many of whom commented red hearts and fire emojis. Rakhi Sawant compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood actor and former governor of California who used to be a bodybuilder before he started acting. She wrote, "Woow bhai Arnold woow."

Several fans commented that it might be Salman's look from Tiger 3, which will also star Katrina Kaif. One wrote, "Tiger wala look (His Tiger's look), while another commented, "Tiger is back." A third one wrote, "Allah blessings always Salman bhai. Tiger aaa rha hai loggo ki jalane (Tiger is coming)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others praised Salman's dedication to fitness, with one calling him 'Bodybuilding icon.' Another commented, "Arey bhai toh Hulk hota jaa raha hai (He is turning into Hulk). One wrote, "Now that's gonna break the internet! Too good Salman bhai."

Tiger 3 is the third film in the popular Tiger franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012, while the second instalment Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017. It will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled for a release on April 21 next year. It has been shot in several foreign locations including Turkey, Austria, and Russia, and a sequence was also shot in Delhi in February. A teaser of the film was released last month.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also featured his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. Apart from Tiger 3, he would also be seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON