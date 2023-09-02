Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster, reveal film will follow events of Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya respectively with Tiger 3 this Diwali. The new poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, days before the release of its teaser which will be added to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that hits theatres on September 7. The poster also revealed that the film plot will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Also read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to have a connection with Christopher Nolan?

New Tiger 3 posters

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have unveiled new Tiger 3 posters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the posters of the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Salman wrote on Instagram, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Sangeeta Bijlani commented on his post, “Tiger” with fire emojis. “Wow looking forward to watching it,” wrote a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif shared the posters with the caption: “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan fame and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra besides Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan.

In a tweet in July, film trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan had shared Tiger 3's tentative promotional plan. His tweet read: “15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]. 28 September - Trailer 1. 6 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November -#ShahRukhKhan poster. 7 to 9 November - Promo. 10 November - Grand WW release. Above is a tentative plan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid countdown for Tiger 3, Salman Khan was spotted in a bald avatar. This is for the first time he has gone bald after his film Tere Naam. The film is among the most anticipated films of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON