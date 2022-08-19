Salman Khan leaves fans guessing about his film as he shares pic in long hair from Ladakh. See post

Actor Salman Khan on Friday treated his fans to his new look from Ladakh. Taking to Instagram, Salman sported long hair in his latest post. In the photo, Salman wore an olive green sweater, black pants, shoes and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Salman Khan files restraining order against his Panvel neighbour)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, the actor had his back to the camera as he looked into the distance. A bike stood behind him on the road. Sharing the post, Salman wrote, "Leh .. Ladakh …" However, he didn't reveal for which film the new look was.

Reacting to the post, fans showered him with love. A person wrote, "Bhaijaaan new look. Superb." An Instagram user commented, "Salman in long hairzz." Another fan said, "Can't wait for Bhaijaan." A fan said, "Tiger 3 shooting." A comment read, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shooting, cause @hegdepooja now also in Ladakh."

Salman wore an olive green sweater, black pants, shoes and dark sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman has several films in the pipeline including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is scheduled to release on December 30. A few days ago, news agency ANI reported that Salman is in Ladakh with Pooja for the shoot of the song Bhaijaan from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

He will be seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, Salman will have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Last year in December, Salman announced the sequel of his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Speaking at an event, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Salman said, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2." Bajrangi Bhaijaan was written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Salman and Rockline Venkatesh. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON