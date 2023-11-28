Salman Khan says 90s actors are lucky they're around for 30 years: 'Sunny Deol is back now, Gadar 2 was a huge hit'

Salman Khan has said that Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, are lucky that they have been working in the film industry for 30 years. He said that he is also one of them. In an interview with the news agency PTI Bhasha, Salman also said that his latest film Tiger 3 can work much better at the ticket windows now with Diwali and World Cup over. (Also read| Salman Khan on 'Tiger 3' success: Very grateful, happy about it)

Staying successful for 30 years

Salman Khan talks about the success of his new film Tiger 3, and his peers from the 90s.(AFP)

Asked about staying relevant, and successful for three decades, Salman told the news agency, "Look! I have no clue what is it, but we are fortunate that we have been around for three decades and are still here. Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar - all of us came in the 90s. Now Sunny Deol is back, his film (Gadar 2) was a huge hit. It depends on the kind of films you choose and how much interest you have in them. I feel I am very lucky that I have been a part of the film industries for many years."

‘I can release films on anyday’

Salman told the news agency, "By God's grace, I can release films on a Friday, or Saturday, or Sunday because my fans are standing with me. Moreover, the films should also be such that people want to watch them again and again. And, that can happen only if you have invested a lot in the film. You have been living it, spending all your time and energy for the film while making it."

Tiger 3 box office

Talking about the success of Tiger 3, he said that moviebuffs have really loved the film otherwise it could have never made so much money. He said that the beauty of the film is that it earned well on Diwali, and at a time when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches were going on. He added that Tiger 3 can work much better now and can even run for a long time.

More about Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Salman along side Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film has crossed ₹270 crore in India in two weeks. The worldwide gross collections for the movie stood at ₹447 crore.

