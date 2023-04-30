Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threats: 'Dubai is totally safe, India ke andar problem hai'

Actor Salman Khan has opened up on receiving death threats, his security and shared his experience on how he is dealing with it. In a new interview, which was held in Dubai, Salman said that there was no fear of threats and he was totally safe in the UAE. He added that there is a problem in India. He also added that he is doing whatever he has been asked to do and is being ‘very careful’. (Also Read | Salman Khan gets death threat yet again; investigation underway, confirms Mumbai Police)

Salman Khan has spoken about receiving death threats and his current security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman was provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai Police amid death threats. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the actor after he received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In March and April this year, Salman also received a threat call and a letter from two different people.

Speaking with Aap Ki Adalat, Salman said, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a threat that's why the security is there. I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a line in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 'They have to be lucky once, I have to be lucky 100 times'. I got to be very careful, very careful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added, "I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India k andar thoda sa hai problem (When I am here there is no need for anything, it's totally safe. Inside India there is a little problem). I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days."

Recently, a minor was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman during a phone call. The cops said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10 and the caller threatened to ‘eliminate’ Salman on April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 26, another person was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody. A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the actor will meet the same fate as slain singer "Sidhu Moosewala".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.