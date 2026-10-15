Salman Khan recalls feeling a mysterious presence in his bedroom, says lights flickered, cupboards opened on their own: ‘I never stayed alone’

Bollywood star Salman Khan appeared on the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 9. During the show, Salman revealed that he had felt a mysterious presence in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments, where he lived with his family.

Salman Khan says he felt mysterious presence in his room

Salman Khan says he never lived alone in his room in Galaxy apartment. (PTI)

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Karan recalled visiting Salman’s home to pitch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to him. Remembering his first visit to Galaxy Apartments, Karan said Salman lived with his family, including his father, Salim Khan, mother, Salma Khan, and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. He was surprised to see that Salman had a small bedroom with just a cupboard and a bed.

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Salman then recalled, “I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard and felt behind me. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone’s presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards.”

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Deep Dive Did Salman Khan say his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments was haunted? No. On Koffee With Karan, he said he did not think the room was haunted, but that he felt a presence there. What strange things did Salman Khan say happened in his bedroom? He recalled that the lights flickered, cupboards opened on their own and the music system switched on by itself. He also said he could feel someone outside the bathroom. How did Salman Khan react to the presence in his room? He said it did not frighten him. When he played music, he felt the presence behind him, so he would leave the room.

{{^usCountry}} When Karan asked if he felt the room was haunted, Salman said, “Not haunted but a presence was felt by me. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence behind me. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room. It never freaked me out, it didn't do anything. My only request was if you are a really beautiful woman, then show yourself to me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Karan asked if he felt the room was haunted, Salman said, “Not haunted but a presence was felt by me. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence behind me. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room. It never freaked me out, it didn't do anything. My only request was if you are a really beautiful woman, then show yourself to me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Karan further recalled that he had narrated only the first half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Salman, who agreed to do the cameo. The filmmaker also remembered that other people were waiting outside to narrate their films to the actor. Salman casually told them, “What a second half he has written”, even though he had not heard the second half of the film.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the lead roles, with Salman making a cameo appearance as Aman, Kajol’s fiancé. During Koffee With Karan season 9, Salman also revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh, among others, had turned down the role.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming work

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. Its release date is yet to be announced.

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Salman also has a project backed by Dil Raju in the pipeline, reportedly titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will reportedly star Salman and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.