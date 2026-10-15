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Salman Khan recalls feeling a mysterious presence in his bedroom, says lights flickered, cupboards opened on their own: ‘I never stayed alone’

On Koffee With Karan season 9, Salman Khan described hearing and sensing an unseen presence in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 14:55:40 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood star Salman Khan appeared on the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 9. During the show, Salman revealed that he had felt a mysterious presence in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments, where he lived with his family.

Salman Khan says he felt mysterious presence in his room

Salman Khan says he never lived alone in his room in Galaxy apartment. (PTI)
Salman Khan says he never lived alone in his room in Galaxy apartment. (PTI)

Karan recalled visiting Salman’s home to pitch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to him. Remembering his first visit to Galaxy Apartments, Karan said Salman lived with his family, including his father, Salim Khan, mother, Salma Khan, and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. He was surprised to see that Salman had a small bedroom with just a cupboard and a bed.

Salman then recalled, “I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard and felt behind me. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone’s presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards.”

Deep Dive

Did Salman Khan say his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments was haunted?

No. On Koffee With Karan, he said he did not think the room was haunted, but that he felt a presence there.

What strange things did Salman Khan say happened in his bedroom?

He recalled that the lights flickered, cupboards opened on their own and the music system switched on by itself. He also said he could feel someone outside the bathroom.

How did Salman Khan react to the presence in his room?

He said it did not frighten him. When he played music, he felt the presence behind him, so he would leave the room.
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Karan further recalled that he had narrated only the first half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Salman, who agreed to do the cameo. The filmmaker also remembered that other people were waiting outside to narrate their films to the actor. Salman casually told them, “What a second half he has written”, even though he had not heard the second half of the film.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the lead roles, with Salman making a cameo appearance as Aman, Kajol’s fiancé. During Koffee With Karan season 9, Salman also revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh, among others, had turned down the role.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming work

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Salman also has a project backed by Dil Raju in the pipeline, reportedly titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will reportedly star Salman and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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