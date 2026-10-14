Koffee with Karan Season 9: Karan Johar reveals his ultimate wish is to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan again | Exclusive

When asked what he would do if he woke up as Shah Rukh Khan for a day, the filmmaker humorously replied that his very first move would be to call Karan Johar and make it happen—specifically to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a feature film once again.

Koffee With Karan is back one last time with host Karan Johar. The first episode drops tonight, with superstar Salman Khan being the first celebrity guest on the chat show. During a lively and candid Rapid Fire round on the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his ultimate cinematic wish.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan first starred together in the iconic film Karan Arjun, where they played brothers seeking revenge. Then, they went on to star in films like Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. Salman had an extended special role in the film. Shah Rukh then did a cameo appearance in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. Salman made a cameo appearance in the Deewangi Deewangi song, from Shah Rukh-starrer Om Shanti Om, and again in Zero. Most recently, Salman made an action sequence cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, and Shah Rukh showed up as Pathaan in Salman's Tiger 3. The two superstars have a history of creating massive magic on screen, as fans love their bond both on screen and off screen.

Meanwhile, Salman’s appearance in Koffee with Karan stands out because he is coming on the show solo. The actor made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and later appeared on the show's 100th episode in Season 5 with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. In the teaser, Karan hinted at what viewers can expect from the last season. “This is the finale season so this can go anywhere,” he tells Salman. The actor responds without hesitation, “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere).” The short exchange sets the mood for a season that could bring its share of candid answers and unexpected moments.

New Episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 9, dropping every Wednesday at 7PM exclusively on JioHotstar.