Salman Khan refuses to take credit for Pathaan success: 'Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta'

Actor Salman Khan recently interrupted a journalist after he was given credit for the success of Shah Rukh Khan's last outing Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan broke records and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi feature of all time. Salman, who appeared in a special cameo, clarified that the film credit goes to only and only Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra who backed the action flick. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by unruly fans at Srinagar airport

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Pathaan marked the reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen after Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018). Many from the audience had called Salman Khan the ‘highlight’ of the film as he reprised his iconic character Tiger for a fight sequence in the film.

Salman Khan who will be seen at Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, was given the credit for Pathaan. In a clip from the episode on Reddit, Salman is seen humbly interrupting the host even before he could finish the sentence in Hindi, “They said Salman made Pathaan a hit…”

Salman chimed in, “Bilkul nahi, bilkul nahi sir. Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta, Aditya Chopra se koi cheen nahi sakta. Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi. I think it is the biggest hit of the Hindi film industry (Not at all. Nobody can take the credit away from Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has done a really good job. His fans were waiting for his film and it arrived at a right time).”

Talking about casting Salman and Shah Rukh together, earlier Pathaan director Siddharth Anand had told Hindustan Times how Salman reacted when he narrated his cameo scene. Siddharth said, “I told Salman to shout ‘bhaag Pathaan bhaag’ and told him to do it like ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag (from Karan Arjun).’ It wasn’t in the script. It was funny and I had to convince Salman to do it. It was so much fun.”

“Salman laughed. He said ‘You are not serious.’ I said ‘Yes I want you to do it’. He did it so well. He is like clay. He is so sweet and just needs love and pampering. He got a lot of that from me. He did exactly what I told him to do,” the filmmaker added.

While Salman was recently seen in his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh on Friday returned to Mumbai after wrapping up Dunki shoot in Kashmir. He will be seen in Jawan later this year as well.

