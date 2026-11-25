Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Maatrubhumi. Apart from the film's trailer, fans got a sneak peek at it through its song Madirapan. Recently, choreographer Mudassar Khan shared some behind-the-scenes details about choreographing Salman for the song. He praised the actor's dedication to the film and revealed that he even rehearsed for the song, something he doesn't usually do.

'Salman surprised everyone by arriving on set at 10 am'

Choreographer Mudassar Khan shared behind-the-scenes details about choreographing Salman Khan for Madirapan song. more less

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Speaking to Variety India, Mudassar shared that Salman was particular about the way the song was shot. He also admitted that he was surprised to see the actor arrive on set at 10 am, just like the rest of the crew, for the song sequence.

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Talking about Salman's hands-on approach during the shoot, he said, "He supported us tremendously throughout the shoot. He literally surprised everyone by arriving on set at 10 am. We were walking in at 10, and he was walking in at the same time. He was extremely dedicated throughout the four to five days of shooting. He kept checking how things were progressing and making sure everything was in place. I was impressed by how hard-working he is, as always, but with this song, he was especially hands-on."

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'Salman rehearsed for a day or two for the song'

{{^usCountry}} Mudassar went on to reveal that Salman usually doesn't rehearse dance steps for his songs. Instead, he learns them on set and performs them immediately. However, for Madirapan, the choreographer said the actor broke this pattern and rehearsed for the song for "a day or two". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mudassar went on to reveal that Salman usually doesn't rehearse dance steps for his songs. Instead, he learns them on set and performs them immediately. However, for Madirapan, the choreographer said the actor broke this pattern and rehearsed for the song for "a day or two". {{/usCountry}}

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He said, "Usually, he comes straight to the shoot, learns the steps and performs them. But for Madirapan, he rehearsed for a day or two. It wasn't just about getting the hook step right; he also made sure everything else was on track, including the other actors' performances, the dancers' costumes and their overall look. For this song, we also used a Bolt, an action-camera rig that moves extremely fast from left to right and up and down in a fraction of a second. It hasn't been used extensively in his songs before. Using it adds tremendous energy to the visuals, and he was very supportive of the idea."

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Jayson Thaam and Daya Shankar Pandey, among others, in key roles.