Salman Khan reveals sister Arpita Khan Sharma tested positive for Covid-19, she issues a clarification

Salman Khan revealed that a few of his family members have contracted the Covid-19 virus. The actor, during a press round-table for his upcoming release Radhe, said that his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri have contracted the disease.

He revealed that they did not have any symptoms. He also said that the second wave of the pandemic is more dangerous.

As reported by India Today, the actor said, "My sisters Alvira and Arpita have tested positive for the virus. The second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier, we used to hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in our family. Last time, drivers of our house had corona but this time it's infecting a lot of people."

Aprita issued a statement clarifying that she had tested positive in April. "I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since," she said, adding "Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."

Last month, Salman arranged food for 5000 frontline workers in Mumbai. A video of the actor overseeing the distribution of food and even tasting the food before giving his seal of approval surfaced online. Speaking about coming forward to help during the pandemic, Salman said, "Yes, it is true that hundreds of people are calling every day for help. We are trying our best to help people. We are providing food and medicines to 25,000 to 50,000 cine workers."

Salman has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was slated to release last Eid but the makers decided to delay it owing to the first wave of the pandemic. The movie is now being released on May 13, on the occasion of Eid this year. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets.