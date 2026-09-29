Salman Khan says his shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20 wasn't to show off, admits he has an ‘unfit’ body now

Last week, Salman Khan took fans and TV viewers by surprise when he went shirtless in an impromptu moment on Bigg Boss 20. The actor was addressing the body-shaming he and other Bollywood stars face at the hands of faceless trolls online, when he removed his makeup and took off his shirt to prove a point. In the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the Bollywood superstar addressed last week's viral moment.

Salman explains his shirtless moment

Salman Khan showed off his body during Weekend ka Vaar.

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The actor joked that he had taken off his shirt to show his body even before getting back into shape. Salman clarified that he was not trying to show off a perfectly toned physique. Instead, he said his fitness journey was still underway and that he had about 1 to 2 months to work on his body for his next film.

“Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack (I took my shirt off because I wanted to show that I don’t have a six-pack right now),” the actor said, adding that he was surprised fans liked his body.

‘Unfit mein dikhaya maine’

“Unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi. Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine. (I don’t know why, but people liked how my body looked. But I don’t have it yet. I still have time, about one or two months. It’s a work in progress. It’s not like I got fit and then decided to show it. I showed it when I was unfit," said Salman.

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Why Salman went shirtless

{{^usCountry}} Last week on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman took Bigg Boss inmate Scout to task for his insensitive comments, and he also took on trolls. “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat) Kar lo na troll ye lo (Now come troll me)… (removes his hat, then his jacket) Kar lo trolling (Come troll me).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman took Bigg Boss inmate Scout to task for his insensitive comments, and he also took on trolls. “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat) Kar lo na troll ye lo (Now come troll me)… (removes his hat, then his jacket) Kar lo trolling (Come troll me).” {{/usCountry}}

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He also removed his shirt and showed off his current body, asking trolls to check out his physique and troll him. “Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Aap log jo comment karte ho na, jo bhi karte ho (First look at yourself. Then comment on others). Look at your parents' health, your own health.” The contestants cheered for Salman and said that they all love him.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The latest contestant to be eliminated from the show was Isha Rikhi.