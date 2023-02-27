Salman Khan teases fans with new Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi, shares cute cat video; fans react. Watch

Salman Khan on Monday announced the release of the second song, Billi Billi from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Previously, the actor was seen romancing with co-star Pooja Hedge in the track Naiyyo Lagda. He dropped a few glimpses of the song with an adorable video of cats on social media and it’s winning the hearts of his fans. Also read: Salman Khan's dance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda fits perfectly to Aamir Khan's Dangal track

Teasing fans with the audio, the video feature two adorable cats playing in a garden, seemingly at Salman’s property, instead of the song's visuals. The song Billi Billi is his first collaboration with singer Sukhbir. The full song is now available across all streaming platforms. The track is a quintessential, high-spirited Punjabi dance number.

The song is titled Billi Billi and the audio of the song has had an overwhelming reception as the makers have also released the audio across all streaming platforms. Post the audio release, fans expressed their eagerness for the release of the song’s music video. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir while it has been written by Kumaar.

Reacting to the audio of the song on YouTube, one user wrote in the comments, “Where new Hindi movies are focusing on remake songs, Salman bhai (brother) is bringing the 90s era back with his new songs.” One more wrote, “Amazing composition in the voice of Sukhbhir paji (brother) !! This is chartbuster play everywhere in future Punjabi weddings." Someone else said, “Excited to the next level; can't wait for video song.”

Meanwhile, check out still images from the upcoming music video of Billi Billi.

Salman Khan in a still image from the song Billi Billi.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It features Salman Khan opposite Pooja Hegde alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, is said to be an action-romance. It is slated to be released on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023). Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif.

