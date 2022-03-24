Salman Khan tells fans to 'give all your love' to rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's new song Designer Lehenga

Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday to share the music video of the new song Designer Lehenga. The song has been sung by the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Salman shared the YouTube link of the song and urged his fans to give their love to it. The song is part of the album Moods with Melodies. Also read: Iulia Vantur says ‘Salman Khan was a great support’ when she was nervous about speaking Hindi on Bigg Boss 15

Sharing the song on his Twitter account, Salman wrote, "Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love."

Moods With Melodies is a studio album by Himesh Reshammiya and was released in June last year. Designer Lehenga is the 11th single from the album and the fourth to be released this year. The song has been described as a bridal anthem. The video features Himesh's voice over as he calls to remove the barriers between nations before we get a glimpse of Iulia dressed in a lehenga singing.

Commenting on Salman's tweet, several fans urged the actor to have a song by Iulia in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. "Bhai ek Iulia ji ka gaana ho jaye kekd mein (Can we have one song by Iulia in KEKD)," one fan tweeted. Another fan commented, "Can't wait for Iulia song in Bhai's next film."

Iulia is a Romanian former model and dancer. She has been rumoured to be dating Salman for a couple of years now. She has been spotted at family gatherings at Salman's house on several occasions.

