Salman Khan told Kartik Aaryan after he gave hit films: 'Jab sabki flop ho rahi hai aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh...'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful young actors working in the film industry right now. He starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Recently, Kartik revealed that actor Salman Khan gave him an interesting feedback on success and failure in the film industry. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan confirms being paid ₹20 cr for 10 days of shoot: 'Main 20 din main paise double karta hoon producers ke')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview, Kartik talked about a host of things, also mentioning how not so many Hindi films were working in the industry last year. It was during that time that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released and broke box office records.

On the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat on India TV, journalist Rajat Sharma asked him, “Toh jab kisi ki nahi chal rahi thi, toh Kartik Aaryan ki kaisi chal gayi? (When no one's films were working, then how did Kartik Aaryan's film worked?)” Kartik then shared that actor Salman Khan had once told him something about this, “Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti he, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi ata, jab sabki flop ho rahi hai aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati he (When everyone else's films are hits and you are also giving a hit then it's not that fun, but when everyone else is giving flop films and your's is a hit, then it makes history).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik said that he then asked Salman whether he was complimenting him or warning him, and recalled how Salman had hugged him at that moment. Kartik said that Salman always jokes around with him, all in good fashion. He also cleared that even though he is secretive about his reasons, he is talented and hardworking, and can do both comedy and action well, and said "kaha he aisa all-rounder?" (Where will you find an all-rounder like me?)

Kartik Aaryan last starred in Freddy alongside actor Alaya F, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. Among the upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan include Aashiqui 3, that will be directed by Anurag Basu. He will also be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON