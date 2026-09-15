Salman Khan watches The Revolutionaries with Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani at his residence: ‘All the way to Galaxy’

Salman Khan recently watched The Revolutionaries with Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani at his Galaxy residence in Mumbai. After the special screening, the actor shared a glimpse of the evening on Instagram Stories, along with the trailer of the Prime Video series, giving the show a shout-out to his followers.

Salman Khan watches The Revolutionaries with Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani

Bhuvan Bam takes The Revolutionaries to Salman Khan’s Galaxy, actor watches series with Nikkhil Advani.

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Salman Khan gave The Revolutionaries a shout-out on his Instagram Stories, sharing a video that featured Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani. The post also included glimpses of the series trailer, with one part of the video showing Salman watching the show with Bhuvan and Nikkhil on an iPad. He shared the post with the hashtag "#TheRevolutionaries".

Salman Khan via Instagram.

Bhuvan later shared photos from his visit to Salman’s Galaxy residence on Instagram. Thanking Salman for watching the series and Nikkhil for backing him for the project, Bhuvan wrote, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally.”

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What is The Revolutionaries about?

{{^usCountry}} The Revolutionaries stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta as four young characters whose stories are linked to real-life revolutionaries Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. Set against the backdrop of British rule in India, the series follows their journey of resistance, while also exploring the friendships, personal struggles and sacrifices that come with choosing such a difficult path. The series is adapted from author Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Revolutionaries stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta as four young characters whose stories are linked to real-life revolutionaries Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. Set against the backdrop of British rule in India, the series follows their journey of resistance, while also exploring the friendships, personal struggles and sacrifices that come with choosing such a difficult path. The series is adapted from author Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. {{/usCountry}}

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Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series has been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta have written the series. Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also feature in key roles alongside the lead cast.

The Revolutionaries premiered on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The show is available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “The Revolutionaries squanders an opportunity to showcase a chapter of the Indian freedom struggle that very few know about. It also gets lost in its ambition to be grand and cinematic, sacrificing sound storytelling on the altar of grandeur and mass entertainment. The Legend of Bhagat Singh, by Rajkumar Santoshi, and Kranti, by Manoj Kumar, remain the gold standard for presenting the freedom struggle in an entertaining manner in Hindi storytelling.”