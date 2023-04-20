Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time with Raj and DK, explores London after Citadel premiere

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her recent visit to London. She attended the world premiere of Citadel on April 18 in the city. Her latest post is a record of her activities, starting from exploring the streets of London to attending dinner parties and more. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels truly lucky and blessed, shares pics from Citadel premiere: 'Amongst the world's best...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in London.

The first photo featured Samantha somewhere in London. She wore a denim jacket with black pants. In another photo, she posed with her Citadel India team, including Raj and DK. This was followed by another photo of the Shaakuntalam actor as she posed for a mirror selfie at the airport.

She also added a closeup photo of her look from the Citadel premiere. She wore a stunning black dress. Her last photo had her on the red carpet as she spoke to someone. Her co-star Varun Dhawan is also seen beside her. Sharing the photos, Samantha wrote in the caption, ‘Just…’ in the caption.

Earlier, Samantha had shared photos from the premiere and penned down a long note. She wrote, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.

“In awe of this world created by @therussobrothers and kudos to @primevideo for backing that vision. All the best to @priyankachopra @maddenrichard @stanleytucci Leslie Manville and the stellar star castBe ready to catch the exhilarating series, @citadelonprime on April 28th on @amazonprime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon @rajanddk @varundvn @mensit,” she concluded.

Samantha is working alongside Varun Dhawan on the Indian original series within the Citadel franchise, whose flagship show, features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. It will start streaming on Prime Video on April 28. Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam.

