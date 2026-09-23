Sameera Reddy pens note on body positivity amid trolling for Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy look: ‘Your body listens’

Actor Katrina Kaif became the target of trolls after a recent public appearance at the Ambani’s Ganapati puja in Mumbai. They did not seem to care that she had given birth to her son, Vihaan, less than a year before, in November 2025. From Hrithik Roshan to Parineeti Chopra to Salman Khan, several Bollywood stars have come out in support since then, slamming the trolling culture. Sameera Reddy has now shared a note on body positivity.

What Sameera said

Sameera Reddy spoke about loving one's one body irrespective of what anyone has to say.

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Taking to Instagram, Sameera shared a reel of her enjoying the serene weather. She added in the caption, "Whether you are a well known personality , a young teen finding her way , a new mama , a woman seen years of judgement .. or just a person who needs to hear this - Your body listens and needs you to love it back ❤️ irrespective of anything anyone has to say .

CURVY- Beautiful- luscious YOU." She added the hashtags imperfectly perfect and body positivity too.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier she told NDTV about the scrutiny women face in the industry, “And now Katrina comes back, and in whatever form she wants, she is stunning right now. She's an entrepreneur; she's built an incredible empire. I have so much respect for that lady. What are we sitting here and being so petty about with one damn photo, right? It is petty, it is literally petty. I'm telling half those guys and women out there, look at what this woman has created. And even if she didn't, that is her choice.” How Salman reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier she told NDTV about the scrutiny women face in the industry, “And now Katrina comes back, and in whatever form she wants, she is stunning right now. She's an entrepreneur; she's built an incredible empire. I have so much respect for that lady. What are we sitting here and being so petty about with one damn photo, right? It is petty, it is literally petty. I'm telling half those guys and women out there, look at what this woman has created. And even if she didn't, that is her choice.” How Salman reacted {{/usCountry}}

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Katrina has been facing horrible vitriol on social media ever since making an appearance at Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai earlier this week. People have been trolling her for her weight gain after delivering her first baby.

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Salman lashed out on trolls in Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, and said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant), adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Kaif should be allowed to spend time with her family.

He further criticised people who hide behind anonymous identities while trolling others, questioning why someone would be “aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho” (so dissatisfied with their own face) yet comment on another person’s appearance and weight.