Sameera Reddy shares glimpse of Mumbai chaos during evening walk: ‘I think I’ve forgotten how hectic Mumbai is’

At several points, the actor is seen adjusting her path to avoid oncoming vehicles, underlining the lack of proper walking space and the intensity of traffic in the area.

Taking to social media, the Darna Mana Hai actor posted a video from her walk, capturing the reality of the city’s congestion on her Instagram stories. “I think I’ve forgotten how hectic Mumbai is,” she wrote, reflecting on her experience. The video shows Sameera walking briskly through a narrow lane in Bandra, surrounded by moving vehicles on both sides, along with cars parked haphazardly along the already crowded street. Dressed in workout attire and wearing headphones, she appeared focused on reaching her daily step count, even as she carefully navigated the limited pedestrian space.

Actor Sameera Reddy recently gave her followers a candid glimpse into the chaos of Mumbai’s streets, as she navigated heavy traffic during what was meant to be a simple evening walk.

Sameera Reddy has long been an advocate for fitness and wellness, particularly after embracing motherhood. Over the years, she has openly shared her journey of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, often encouraging her followers to prioritise both physical and mental well-being.

Interestingly, the actor moved away from Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic, settling in Goa with her family in search of a calmer, more relaxed pace of life. She had previously spoken about wanting to step away from the constant hustle and bustle of the city, making her recent experience all the more relatable as she revisited its fast-paced environment.

Sameera Reddy's latest work On the professional front, Sameera recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where an interesting revelation caught fans’ attention. Farah shared that Sameera had originally been considered for a role in the hit film Main Hoon Na, which was eventually played by Sushmita Sen.

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, went on to feature in several popular films, including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, No Entry, and Race. In 2013, Sameera appeared in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka alongside Sudeepa. The film performed well at the box office, after which the actor took a break from acting.

Sameera is now back in action as she stars in Aakhri Sawal, headlined by Sanjay Dutt. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, is a historical drama that traces the history of the RSS over 100 years. Written by Utkarsh Naithani, it also features Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, Neetu Chandra, and Namashi Chakraborty. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 15 this year.