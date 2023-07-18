Fans point out Rekha's motherly instincts in candid pics shared by Sameera Reddy: ‘The way she held Hans’

Sameera Reddy has shared a bunch of throwback pictures from the time she and her kids, Hans and Nyra, and her husband Akshai Varde, met veteran actor Rekha a few years ago. One picture shows Rekha trying to woo the little Nyra, while another shows Rekha posing with Hans in her arms. Fans loved the pictures and were impressed with the manner with which Rekha held Hans. Also read: Rekha exudes royalty as she poses for a magazine shoot, reveals why she hasn't signed a film since 2014

Sharing the pictures from their time together, Sameera wrote on Instagram, “When my kids met Rekha Ji (heart eyes emoji) This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too! A memory for us to show them when they grow up. #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments.”

Fans react to Sameera Reddy's post

A fan commented on the post, “Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. Such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humour. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him!!” Another wrote, “The way she held hans shows how motherly she is…unhindered by her star status.” One more said, “The way she is carrying Hans @reddysameera.”

Many also mentioned Rekha's recent magazine photo shoot in the comments section. A fan wrote, “In light of her recent vogue photo shoot.. the queen she is and you posting this lovely side of her, lotsa love to both of you, so much positivity in your page… just what the world needs.” Another said, “She is truly phenomenal. And her recent cover and photoshoot for Vogue Arabia is simply epic. The Forever Diva. @manishmalhotra05 Exceptional styling.”

More about Sameera Reddy

Sameera has featured in several films like Race, Darna Mana Hai, Taxi Number 9211, De Dana Dan, Aakrosh, Musafir, Jai Chiranjeeva, Ashok, Varanam Aayiram, Vettai and Tezz. She quit films after tying the knot with entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019. She now shares posts about body positivity on Instagram along with funny reels with her mother-in-law.

