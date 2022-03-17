Sandeepa Dhar watches The Kashmir Files, recalls story of her family 'fleeing homeland': 'Experiencing PTSD'

Actor Sandeepa Dhar has shared a social media post, recalling how her own family had to leave her home in Kashmir during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus over 30 years ago. Sandeepa shared the post after watching the recently-released film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the issue. The actor shared a long note talking about her family's reaction to the film and also praised the film's director Vivek Agnihotri and the cast, particularly Anupam Kher. (Also read: The Kashmir Files box office day 6 collection: Film records its highest single day haul so far of ₹19 crore)

Taking to Instagram, Sandeepa shared a carousel of pictures, the first two of which were part of a long text note. She wrote, "The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father's feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night!"

The actor added how The Kashmir Files reminded her of this episode from her own life, "As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her ‘Panun kashir’ (my Kashmir). This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It's been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. this is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet,only a film, there is still no justice for us."

She added some words of praise for the film and its director and cast as well. "Thank you Vivek Agnihotri for showing the world the truth. And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," her note concluded. The actor also shared a couple of old pictures of her house in Kashmir.

Sandeepa is a Kashmiri Pandit, who was born in Srinagar. Her family migrated from the Valley during the exodus. The actor is best known for her work in web shows like Abhay and films such as Dabangg 2 and Heropanti.

The Kashmir Files released last Friday to rave reviews. The film had a strong opening in theatres, which only got stronger with each passing day through word of mouth. On Wednesday, it recorded its highest single day haul so far or ₹19 crore. The film tells the fictional story of a student who discovers his Kashmiri Hindu parents were killed by Islamist militants - and not in an accident as his grandfather told him.

