Sania Mirza's son steals attention as she poses with Gaurav Kapoor, Sagarika Ghatge hangs out with her in inside pics

Sania Mirza's farewell bash in Hyderabad not just saw several politicians and sportspersons in attendance but many of her Bollywood friends also joined her in the celebrations. Sania threw a star-studded bash as she took retirement after a successful 20 year-long career. Now more inside pictures shared by Diana Penty and Gaurav Kapoor have surfaced online and they are proof the host as well as the guests had a blast at the party. Also read: Farah Khan dances with Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh on stage to Oo Antava. Watch

Diana shared a picture in which she could be seen posing for the camera as Huma clicked a selfie with her and Sania. Diana also shared a selfie with Farah Khan. All of them were in black as per the theme of the party. She also shared a picture with AR Rahman and captioned it, “Major fan moment.”

Diana Penty shared more pics from the party.

Gaurav Kapoor shared some goofy pics with Sania and her son Izhaan. Sharing a picture in which he was seen making a funny pose as Gaurav and Sania posed beside him, he wrote, “No prize for guessing the real star here.” He shared few more candid pics of them together.

Gaurav Kapoor also shared inside pics.

Diana had also shared how she and Sania never discussed tennis in her post for her on Instagram. She wrote, “My dearest San @mirzasaniar, I’m not sure you know, but I have been your fan way before we became friends (how strange that we’ve NEVER discussed tennis together) May you continue to inspire young men and women across the country, as you have over the last so many years. And while I’m sad that it’s time for the curtains to close on what has been a spectacular career, I’m so excited for this new chapter in your life that is waiting to unfold…can’t wait to see where it takes you! Love, love and lots more love.”

Sharing a few pictures, Huma had written on Instagram for Sania, “To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys … This is the beginning of another glorious chapter my @mirzasaniar You bring your A game to every room that you walk in … I love you and admire you deeply . I first saw you live win Wimbledon in 2015 (a dream come true ) and since then our friendship has only grown. The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie. May we always discuss life, love, experiences, fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud.”

