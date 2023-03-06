Sanjay Dutt joins Hera Pheri 3: 'Great to be together with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal'

Weeks after Akshay Kumar shot for a promo for the third film in his hit comedy franchise Hera Pheri, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that he is also a part of Hera Pheri 3. (Also read: Suniel Shetty says he's looking forward to 'being back on set with Akshay Kumar' for Hera Pheri 3)

Directed by Farhad Samji, Hera Pheri 3 will see two new actors joining the team - Sanjay and Kartik Aaryan. Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay will also be seen in the upcoming film.

Speaking at a press conference, Sanjay said, "Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)." He was speaking at a store launch in Mumbai.

Kartik's participation was confirmed last year while Akshay's role in the film is still not clear. Last year, he had said that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3, but in February this year, he shot a promo for the film.

In an interview with Mid Day, Paresh Rawal had confirmed last month that he will reprise his character of Babu bhaiyya in the new film. He added that the shoot will begin in a few months, and Hera Pheri 3 will be shot in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai as the film's characters are set to “do hera pheri globally”.

The first film in the Hera Pheri series, directed by Priyadarshan, came out in 2000 and also featured Tabu and Om Puri. The 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao was remade as Hera Pheri. Six years later, Neeraj Vohra wrote and directed the second part, Phir Hera Pheri that released in 2006. Both the films featured Akshay, Paresh and Suniel. The second film also starred Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

