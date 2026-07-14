Sanjay Dutt was ‘trembling’ after 1993 Arms Act verdict, says prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam: ‘He was virtually shaking’

Sanjay Dutt's link to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts is still one of the most debated chapters of his life. While the court eventually cleared him of terrorism and conspiracy, he was found guilty under the Arms Act for keeping illegal weapons. Years later, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam shared what actually happened in the courtroom the moment the verdict dropped. According to him, Sanjay was terrified when the judge ordered him back into custody.

Why Ujjwal Nikam opposed probation for Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt walked free from Pune’s Yerawada Jail on Thursday morning after completing his prison term following his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case in Pune, India, on Wednesday, Thusday 25, 2016. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)

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Speaking to Lallantop, Ujjwal Nikam reflected on the intense criticism he navigated throughout the trial due to Sanjay Dutt's sympathetic public image. Nikam pointed out that whenever the actor broke down in tears, the public placed the blame directly on him. Highlighting the media's immense power to shape public perception, he recalled the tense moment the verdict was delivered. He noted that Sanjay was understandably terrified, as the actor had been living out on bail before the court ultimately ordered him to be taken back into custody.

Ujjwal Nikam said he strongly opposed granting Sanjay Dutt relief under the Probation of Offenders Act. Explaining his position, he said, “My argument was that Sanjay Dutt should not get the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. He was convicted under the Arms Act, though the court acquitted him of conspiracy charges, and we had no objection to that. However, I argued that he should be sentenced to seven years under the Arms Act.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained that Dutt's legal team had sought leniency by arguing it was his first offence. He added, “His lawyer contended that since it was his first offence, he should be released on bond. I objected because the pistol he possessed had come from the number one shooter of Dawood Ibrahim. If he accepted a weapon from such a person, he was fully aware of his criminal background. The benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act is meant for first-time offenders who are genuinely innocent but get trapped in unfortunate circumstances. That was not the case with Sanjay Dutt.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that Dutt's legal team had sought leniency by arguing it was his first offence. He added, “His lawyer contended that since it was his first offence, he should be released on bond. I objected because the pistol he possessed had come from the number one shooter of Dawood Ibrahim. If he accepted a weapon from such a person, he was fully aware of his criminal background. The benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act is meant for first-time offenders who are genuinely innocent but get trapped in unfortunate circumstances. That was not the case with Sanjay Dutt.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court later sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years in prison in 2013 instead of the seven-year sentence sought by the prosecution.

Ujjwal Nikam recalls Sanjay Dutt's reaction after the verdict

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After the verdict was pronounced, Ujjwal Nikam recalled that Sanjay Dutt appeared overwhelmed as he was ordered back into custody. Remembering the moment, he said, "When the judgment was delivered, he was trembling. He kept saying, 'No sir, I didn't do anything wrong, sir. I will come back.' He was virtually shaking. I was standing nearby and told him, 'Sanju, the media is watching, please stand straight.' Then I asked the police to take him away. Had I not motivated him at that moment, the media would have made me the villain. Everyone was against me.”

Sanjay Dutt completed his prison sentence in 2016 after serving time under the Arms Act. After that, he made a comeback and since then he has worked on several films. Most recently, he was seen in Dhurandhar franchise, KD: The Devil, Aakhri Sawal, The Raja Saab and Raja Shivaji. He will be next starring in Baap and Khalnayak Returns, respectively.