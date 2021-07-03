Sanjay Mishra fears that OTT will take over the big screen in India

Last year, the world of OTT found a new and successful footing among audiences as the pandemic disrupted our lives, and changed the entertainment habits. And that has been a cause of worry for actor Sanjay Mishra.

With the ongoing trend of several films taking the digital route for release, he fears that the digital boom of the web space will wipe out the cinema going culture in the country.

“OTT is something that’s available in your hands. You don’t have to go anywhere to watch any show or film. Aapke haath mein hi hai sab, and aajkal logon ke paas time bhi hai, last year, ki tarah,” points out Mishra.

Best known for his work in Masaan (2015), Ankhon Dekhi (2013) and Dilwale (2015), the 57-year-old picks an example from his life and says, “There was a film which released last year, and uske 10 din baad se lockdown ho gaya, closing all the cinema halls. And then it was released on a digital platform, which a lot of people saw and then messaged me.”

According to him, these are some of the things, which are turning web space into a threat for the big screen, with the delay of revival of theatres in the country adding to his worries.

“Sometimes, I find these OTT platforms very scary that what if due to them cinema halls get shut forever. The whole culture where everyone gets together, plans an outing, eats together and watches a film together... woh culture kahin band na ho jaaye, woh bahut dar lagta hai,” he confesses, without belittling the pros of the medium.

“At the same time, the platform has given an option to so many producers to release their pending or delayed projects, and so many people are getting work on it. So, it is a mixed bag, I guess,” says Mishra, who was recently seen in the web show, Runaway Lugaai.