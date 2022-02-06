Sara Ali Khan admits she wants to stay away from remakes for the time being

Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the positive feedback she received for her performance in Atrangi Re (2021), bfore returning to Laxman Utekar’s next project with Vicky Kaushal, for which she recently wrapped up the shoot in Indore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aanand L Rai’s film gave her an equally meaty role — if not more — as her co-star, Dhanush. In contrast, in two of her previous films, Simmba (2018) and Coolie No 1 (2020), it was all about the hero. Ask her what made her say yes to those films, knowing her role wasn’t big much, and she says, “For me, the role and screen time matter. Of course, having done Aanand ji’s film, I am greedy, I want more meaty parts. I want to do all kinds of films. Today, if Rohit Shetty (director of Simmba) comes to me with another commercial film where he needs me to do another Aankh Maare, I will do it.”

But the one thing she wants to stay away from currently are remakes. She had starred in Coolie No 1 which was a remake of tje 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No more remakes for me right now. I will star in the remake of Atrangi Re. You tell Aanand ji and we will start rolling at India Gate in Delhi,” Khan laughs.

Talking about how she believes in versatility and how that makes her take up different kind of films the 26-year-old adds, “The favourite thing of my job is that ek din main Ranveer Singh ke saath high energy gaane karungi, aur doosre din Dhanush ke saath scene karungi, Varun (Dhawan) ke saath comedy. That’s why I do what I do so that I can do everything.”

However, she confesses that as an actor, she has definitely become “greedier for meaty parts”, especially, since her last release.

“After seeing the nuances with which Anand ji directed me wherein he told me: ‘Your character in Atrangi Re has zubaan pe gaali aur aankhon mein nahin chahiye’... Such things are very exciting to hear,” she tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Khan quickly adds that this does not mean she does not want to do the song-dance routines either. She wants to work with “Rohit sir and Aanand ji” again and again.