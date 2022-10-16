Sara Ali Khan gifts 'best friend' Amrita Singh a diamond ring, pulls her away as she wants bangles too. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother-veteran actor Amrita Singh featured together in a new advertisement for a jewellery brand. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted the clip on Saturday. In the video, Sara walked hand in hand with Amrita Singh into a store. She then told the person in-charge in the store to show her diamonds. (Also Read | When Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh cheered for Sara Ali Khan on her graduation day)

Looking at Amrita, Sara told the person to show something 'zabardast (amazing)' as it's her best friend's birthday and 'she loves diamonds'. Amrita looked at her and made a face. After choosing a ring, Sara asked Amrita to wear it as she has similar finger size as her friend.

While Sara bought the diamond ring, Amrita looked at a few bangles. When the shopkeeper asked if he could show her any jewellery, she said it wasn't her 'best friend's birthday' and looked at Sara. She then gifted her mother the ring indicating that Amrita was her 'best friend'. As they were about to leave the store, Amrita told Sara that 'her best friend' also liked the bangles. The video ended with Sara making a face and pulling Amrita out of the store.

A part of Sara's caption read, "My mommy is the best. So she deserves a cut above the rest." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Cuteness overload." Another person said, "I absolutely have loved Amrita since Betaab and still do. And you are just as adorable." An Instagram user wrote, "Mommy love." A comment read, "How lovely is this one." "You look so good," said another fan.

Sara is the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. They also have a son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Amrita and Saif tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 2004, after thirteen years of marriage.

Sara has several projects in the pipeline including Prime Video's upcoming Amazon Original film titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. A thriller drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan is inspired by true events. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, along with Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The latter is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

