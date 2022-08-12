When Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh cheered for Sara Ali Khan on her graduation day, Aamir Khan congratulated her. Watch

Sara Ali Khan tuned 27 on August 12. Before she became an actor, Sara graduated from New York's Columbia University in 2016. Prior to that she studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. A few years ago, an old video from Sara’s graduation day was shared online, where her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh could be seen cheering for her. Read more: Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as she visits her alma mater Columbia University in New York

Sara was seen dressed in a royal blue graduation robe and cap as she attended her graduation ceremony after graduating from school in 2013, before taking up a course in Columbia University. Sara can be seen receiving her graduation certificate from entrepreneur and educationalist Nita Ambani, while actor Aamir Khan is also present on stage. The two are seen congratulating Sara. The short clip also featured Saif and Amrita sitting together in the audience.

On an episode of Koffee With Karan season 6, where she made her debut on the celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Sara had revealed it was a great experience to have her parents with her as she entered a new chapter in her life. “It was nice. I was going to college and mom (Amrita Singh) had come to drop me and abba (Saif Ali Khan) was also there. Actually, my father and I were having dinner and then we decided to call my mum, and she came. We had a good time,” Sara had said as she sat on the Koffee couch with Saif.

“And then they set me up in college together, I remember. And it was actually quite a sight because you were seeing, you know, Amrita Singh, and for those of you who know her, it’s a funny sight, like, making my bed and Saif Ali Khan putting the bulb in the lamp. It was really nice and I really cherish that,” Sara had added. Saif also added that the family had dinner together that night, “In Columbia, when we went to drop Sara to the University. We had dinner together in New York.”

Sara, who kick-started her Bollywood career with Kedarnath in 2018, shared a note for herself on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the actor shared a photo of herself from inside a gym, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself - And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul". Sara is vacationing in New York, and had recently share a photo on Instagram as she visited Columbia University.

