Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction, shares update post surgery

Sara Ali Khan shared a funny update from the operating table minutes before the removal of her wisdom teeth. She tried to give a commentary but struggled with the Hindi word for ‘extraction’. She also gave an update after the surgery, reassuring fans that it went well.

“Namaste darshako. Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol paa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai. Dr Shetty humare saath hai. Woh humare gyaani daanto ka...udghaatan bolne wali thi (Hello, viewers. Sorry, I am not able to speak very well and giggling at every sentence. Dr Shetty is with me. He is going to, I was going to say ‘inaugurate’ my wisdom teeth), but I don't think that is correct. That means launch, right? What is extraction?” she said, struggling to get the right word.

On being prompted by her dentist, Sara said, “Ukhaadne wale hai (He is going to uproot it)!” She added, “That is the plan for the day. I had some food with mom for her birthday dinner but I think she is gonna make…” She seemed to be losing awareness due to the anaesthesia and the doctor asked her to continue with the video after the procedure is over.

The video then cut to Sara excitedly saying after the extraction, “Namaste darshako. Humara surgery ho gaya. Sab kushal mangal (Hello, viewers. My surgery is over. It went well).” She also thanked her doctor and his team.

Sara recently made her digital debut with David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. Though the film was panned unanimously, it was watched in over 3,700 Indian cities and towns in its opening weekend and became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

