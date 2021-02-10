IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction, shares update post surgery
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction, shares update post surgery

  • Sara Ali Khan took fans through the process of her wisdom teeth extraction with her funny Hindi commentary. However, she struggled with the Hindi word for extraction.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan shared a funny update from the operating table minutes before the removal of her wisdom teeth. She tried to give a commentary but struggled with the Hindi word for ‘extraction’. She also gave an update after the surgery, reassuring fans that it went well.

“Namaste darshako. Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol paa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai. Dr Shetty humare saath hai. Woh humare gyaani daanto ka...udghaatan bolne wali thi (Hello, viewers. Sorry, I am not able to speak very well and giggling at every sentence. Dr Shetty is with me. He is going to, I was going to say ‘inaugurate’ my wisdom teeth), but I don't think that is correct. That means launch, right? What is extraction?” she said, struggling to get the right word.

On being prompted by her dentist, Sara said, “Ukhaadne wale hai (He is going to uproot it)!” She added, “That is the plan for the day. I had some food with mom for her birthday dinner but I think she is gonna make…” She seemed to be losing awareness due to the anaesthesia and the doctor asked her to continue with the video after the procedure is over.

The video then cut to Sara excitedly saying after the extraction, “Namaste darshako. Humara surgery ho gaya. Sab kushal mangal (Hello, viewers. My surgery is over. It went well).” She also thanked her doctor and his team.

Sara recently made her digital debut with David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. Though the film was panned unanimously, it was watched in over 3,700 Indian cities and towns in its opening weekend and became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan

Related Stories

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:02 AM IST
On Amrita Singh's birthday, here's revisiting the time Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to live with her mother forever, even after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sonakshi Sinha supports the protesting farmers.
Sonakshi Sinha supports the protesting farmers.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha narrates poem on farmers, salutes 'the hands that feed us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:36 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha came out in support of protesting farmers and narrated a poem which tried to explain why they have taken to the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
Sara Ali Khan got her wisdom teeth removed.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took fans through the process of her wisdom teeth extraction with her funny Hindi commentary. However, she struggled with the Hindi word for extraction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was excited about doing laundry on her bachelorette.
Deepika Padukone was excited about doing laundry on her bachelorette.
bollywood

Deepika would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, reveals friend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone's childhood friend, Hitesha Mehta, revealed in a new video that the actor would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, as she found it 'exciting'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
bollywood

Milind Soman defends controversial nude photo: 'I feel this is Indian culture'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Model-actor Milind Soman has spoken about a controversial nude picture he posted last year, in celebration of his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana threatens to quit Twitter; some celebrate, others want to leave with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
bollywood

Farah barges in during Shilpa’s ad shoot, accuses her of 'pet pe laat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take son Agastya on his first pool outing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic have shared several candid pictures from their son Agastya's first pool outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
bollywood

Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
After Nick Jonas expressed interest in a contest launched by Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani actor has shared a glimpse of a special gift for the 'jiju'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP