Sara Ali Khan hugs Ibrahim Ali Khan in a throwback pic while wishing fans on Eid, aunt Saba reacts

Sara Ali Khan has wished fans on the occasion of Eid with a throwback picture. The actor revisited one of her trips with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and shared a picture on Friday.

In the picture, which seems to have been taken during their recent trip to Gulmarg, Sara is seen hugging Ibrahim. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Eid Mubarak Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wished the siblings. "Eid Mubarak Sara n ibrahim (sic)," she wrote. Fans also wished Sara. "Apko bi bht Eid Mubarak," a fan said.

On Sunday, Sara shared a picture from the same trip and wished her mother Amrita Singh on Mother's Day. "Baby Bear, Mumma Bear We together are the perfect pair My love for her will never compare To any love or any care And therefore today this hug I share," she said on Instagram.

The actor recently contributed towards Sonu Sood's charity foundation. Taking to Twitter, Sonu lauded Sara for her help. "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero," he said.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie debuted on Amazon Prime in December. Earlier this year, Sara wrapped the filming of Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.