Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen

Bollywood seems to be getting back into the groove. Shoots for films are on in full swing, actors are ready to step out, and among the first crop of people to do it was Sara Ali Khan. She had been shooting for her next, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, right before the lockdown was announced in 2020- and she also got back to it right after the restrictions were lifted.

Telling us about her experience so far, she says, “The truth is, of course there are physical restrictions, everybody has to sanitise regularly, get checks, wear masks, that’s the obvious answer. What I want to tell is that two days before the lockdown in March 2020, I was in Varanasi shooting with Aanand ji. Every moment of the lockdown, I was only praying to go back on set!”

She finally got to do that after some months, and she was also recently spotted in Agra with Kumar, shooting for the film. “While of course there are physical changes, considering the times that we are in, the passion, positivity, enthusiasm with which my Director of Photography, actors, director, Ads, spotboys, all of are just back. Shiddat hai, longing thi. Maheenon ghar pe band reh kar. I think that doesn’t change that passion, which is the only thing which stands the test of Covid, big screen, small screen. It doesn’t matter beyond a point! We make movies to have fun,” adds the 25-year-old, who had entered the film industry in 2018 with Kedarnath.

She has witnessed a lot in her two year old career so far, and add to that the pandemic times. While she was always up close and personal with the place considering her lineage, how different is Bollywood as a place now that she is a full time actor?

Khan says, “It’s a tricky question to ask, because everything changes when you are an outsider versus when you are inside. You can’t compare. The one thing I will tell you is I am very lucky and privileged to be in this industry. I have even forgotten what it is like to not be a part of it, I don’t remember how I thought it used to be. I am privileged to be given this opportunity that’s all I know.”

Asked if there’s a piece of advice that she follow to the T be it in her life or career, the actor says whatever is said by her mother, actor Amrita Singh. “Everything I do comes from my mother, whether it’s styling or films. I bounce everything to her, but the irony of that statement is she has told me ‘listen as your mother, I can tell you what I think, but ultimately the only thing you have to rely on is conviction. If you don’t feel it, don’t do it, whether it’s the colour of your nail paint, the shot you are giving or films. All has to come from an honest space, and that’s the mantra to life, I feel,” she signs off.

