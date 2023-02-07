Sara Ali Khan seen at Mumbai airport in lavender ethnic outfit, fans react 'no one can match her'

Sara Ali Khan headed out of Mumbai, dressed in a pale lavender ethnic outfit and wore juttis. The actor was seen at the airport as she arrived to leave the city. She was holding on to a script in her hand and was likely headed out for a new project. On her Instagram Stories, the actor had responded to director Homi Adajania and said that she was waiting to get back on set. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur announce Metro In Dino release date with pics)

A paparazzo account shared a video of Sara exiting her car and heading to the airport for her departure. She waved to the waiting paparazzi and thanked them as she left. Fans commented on her simple ethnic outfit and dropped red heart emojis on the post's replies. One Instagram user wrote, "Gorgeous as always." Another shared, "[No one] can match her ...I mean look at her..serenity." Yet another fan said, "Prettiest."

On Monday, she re-posted a picture from director Homi Adajania. He had put up a picture of Sara dressed in a black t-shirt and pants. He tagged the actor and wrote, "Don't fear sailing the sea in an egg shell." She shared the photo and wrote back, "Can't wait to disappear for a while.. waiting to be on set with you." It is said that the director and Sara are about to start on a new project titled Murder Mubarak.

Sara reposted director Homi Adajania's story on Instagram.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her film debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018). She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Atrangi Re (2020) with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She wrapped up three films in 2022.

Last month, she shared the teaser of Prime Video's period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer, in which she plays a young freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India. Sara also has the films Metro In Dino, Gaslight and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal. In Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, Sara will star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Konkona Sensharma are also in the ensemble cast.

