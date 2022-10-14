Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill spotted in same hotel and flight amid dating rumours; fans react: 'Bhai cricket pe dhyan de'

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. The speculations arose last month, when the actor and cricketer were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. It was earlier also rumoured that Shubman was dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. However, they never made confirmed their relationship. Also read: Sara Ali Khan spotted with Shubman Gill, cricket and Bollywood fans react

After new videos of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman from a hotel and a plane emerged, a section of online users shared these as proof that something was brewing between them. Recent videos of Sara and Shubham making their way out of the same hotel and boarding the same flight has convinced fans the two are dating. Sara was seen in a pink top as she left a hotel lobby, and later posed with fans on a flight. Shubham was seen walking out of the same hotel with his luggage, and catching the same flight as Sara in a video shared on a fan page.

Social media users have reacted to Sara and Shubham’s video with a range of comments. While some said Bollywood and cricket were ‘inseparable’, others asked the cricketer to focus on his career. A person tweeted, “This bond is very old, even before 90s. Bollywood and cricket are inseparable, news of affairs just pop up now and then.” A tweet read, “I think it’s the second time they are spotted together. It's an affair.” Another one claimed Sara and Shubham were seen together in public at a cafe, too. He tweeted, “Both were in the same cafe together in Delhi, seen by one of my friends. I am not joking.”

One fan tweeted, “Are bhai cricket pe dhyan de, you can be the next big player like Virat Kohli (focus on the game brother, you could be the next Virat).” Another one dragged cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been in news because of his alleged former relationship and feud with actor Urvashi Rautela, into the mix. He wrote, “Shubhman bhai ka Pant wala haal na ho jaye (I hope Shubhman does not have the same experience as Rishabh Pant).”

Earlier, Sara was dating Kartik Aaryan but they reportedly parted ways in 2020. Filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed their relationship in a recent interview. Sara has denied being in a relationship at present in recent interview. She was recently in Delhi, and visited Miranda House for an event.

