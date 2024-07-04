Sarfira song Chaawat: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka serve their own spin to Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru. Watch

The new song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming release Sarfira is out! Titled Chaawat, the peppy track sung by Shreya Ghoshal is picturised on Akshay's character as he gets married to the character essayed by Radhikka. Chaawat is almost a scene-by-scene remake of the superhit song Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru. (Also read: Sarfira song Khudaya: Akshay Kumar frantically searches for Radhikka in this soulful Sufi number. Watch) Akshay Kumar and Radhikka in a still from Chaawat; Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in a still from Kaattu Payale.

Chaawat or Kaatuka Kanule?

Chaawat also begins with Radhikka's character selling leaflets of her small business on a rickshaw, as Akshay follows her on a bike. They both exchange glances and Akshay kisses her on the forehead. The scene then shifts to Akshay and Radhikka tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. The two fall in love and help each other's ambitions. Composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, Chaawat is penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla while the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Kaattu Payale also detailed the growing attraction between Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's characters in Soorarai Pottru. The song's Telugu version, Kaatuka Kanule, was a huge hit during its release, meanwhile the Telugu version went on to garner 100 million views on YouTube. Soorarai Pottru also received widespread acclaim upon release and went on to win five National Awards, including Best Feature Film.

More details

Sarfira is set in the world of startups and aviation industry and also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed Soorarai Pottru. Akshay's character in Sarfira overcomes financial and other obstacles to secure a meeting with a business tycoon, played by Paresh Rawal, who owns the largest airline in the country.

Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), south superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The film will hit theatres on July 12.