Sarfira song Khudaya: Akshay Kumar frantically searches for Radhikka in this soulful Sufi number. Watch

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Sarfira, which is a remake of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru. The makers have now released the second track from the music album of the film titled Khudaya, which is a soulful Sufi track. Picturised on Akshay Kumar and Radhikka, the song has been sung by Sagar Bhatia, Neeti Mohan, and Suhit Abhyankar. (Also read: Sarfira first song Maar Udi: Akshay Kumar works hard to achieve his goal, refuses to give up. Watch) Akshay Kumar and Radhikka in a still from Sarfira.

About Khudaya

Khudaya begins with a massive argument between Akshay and Radhikka's characters, who play a middle-class couple in the film. When Akshay says why is she staying with him anyway if she is so embarrassed by him. The day comes to an end and he realizes that she is not there in the house. He goes downstairs where there is a mehfil going on, in which the singers are singing the song Khudaya.

Akshay then goes on to look for Radhikka in the city, going to nearby cafes, railway stations, but in vain. He finally returns home to find her sitting alone on the floor. He rushes towards her and they both share an emotional embrace.

More details

Khudaya is the second track from the album after Maar Udi. Sharing the song, Akshay wrote in the caption, "For the love that stands by every Sarfira…" Khudaya has been composed by Suhit Abhyankar while the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The song received favourable response from fans upon release. One commented, “What a Beautiful Song paaji (red heart emoticon) one of the best albums loading.” A second fan wrote, “The first song that touched my soul and heart recently. Simply awesome.” “Such a nice melody,” read a comment.

Sarfira revolves around the journey of Akshay's character from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, as he navigates many obstacles with resilience and innovation. Also starring Seema Biswas, the film is slated for release on July 12.