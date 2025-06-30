Sarzameen first look: Ibrahim Ali Khan steals Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran's thunder in intense new look

JioHotstar on Monday unveiled the first look of the upcoming patriotic film Sarzameen starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to its YouTube channel, JioHotstar shared the over one-minute-long video. Sarzameen first look: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan star together for the first time ever.

In the clip, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a strict and upright army officer for whom the nation comes first. Kajol plays his emotional wife, who is seen battling different emotions. As Prithviraj fights the enemies on the border, Kajol is seen getting worried.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his debut in a romantic role in Nadaaniyan, dons a completely different look. He sported a bearded look in the video. He fights a person, as shown in the video, with an intense look on his face. The video ends with Ibrahim, dressed in an army uniform, aiming his gun at Prithviraj.

Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice. As Meera (Kajol), a strong mother and wife, fights to hold the family together, Harman (Ibrahim) brings a raw, simmering intensity to the role of a young man caught between shadowed memories and unsettling truths.

The caption of the YouTube video read, "Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi (Nothing is more important than safety of the motherland)." Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film will release on JioHotstar on July 25. The film is Karan Johar's home production.

Talking about the film, Kayoze, who is making his directorial debut with Sarzameen said, “Sarzameen will always hold a special place in my heart, not just because it marks my first feature film as a director, but because it gave me the chance to tell a story that is both deeply intimate and profoundly intense."

"Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma’am, and Ibrahim each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances has been nothing short of a privilege," he added.