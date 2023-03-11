Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police waiting for postmortem report of actor, yet to confirm cause of death

Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday at the age of 67. The actor's death is being mourned by his fans across the country and his friends from the film industry. Actor Anupam Kher had confirmed that actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had died following a heart attack on Thursday. Now, Delhi Police has said in a statement that they are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of his death. (Also read: When Satish Kaushik gave credit for revival of his career to Anil Kapoor, said 'relations are worth more than money')

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Anupam said he was shocked to hear about Satish Kaushik's death. He took to Twitter and posted a monochrome photo of the duo. Anupam had written along with it, "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

Now, as per a report from news agency ANI, Delhi Police has said that they are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of Satish Kaushik's death. A team of Delhi Police visited the farmhouse in southwest Delhi, where the party Satish had attended before his death was organised and recovered some 'medicines'. According to the news report, a party was organised at the farmhouse of an industrialist. The police is going through the guest list. The party was attended by an industrialist, who is reportedly wanted in a case.

Earlier, Anupam told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend's home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Anupam told PTI.

Satish's last post on his Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha... wishing Happy Holi to everyone…" he wrote.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Satish was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, and Udta Punjab. Revered for his comic timing, Satish was also a well-known director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

