Satish Kaushik death live updates: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan remember 'Chanda Mama', funeral at 5pm
- Satish Kaushik death live updates: The veteran actor and filmmaker died on Wednesday and news of his death was shared by Anupam Kher on social media.
Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at 67 years old. The actor's death is being mourned by his fans across the country and even his friends from the industry. From Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut, many paid tributes for the actor on social media. Check out live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:52 PM
Salman Khan remembers Satish
“Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji,” tweeted Salman Khan.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:49 PM
Ali Fazal remembers actor
“Just Daybefore i met you, we played holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn’t your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family,” Ali Fazal remembered the actor in a new post on Instagram.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:21 PM
Neena Gupta remembers the actor
In a video shared on Instagram, Neena Gupta said, "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)."
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:15 PM
Manager reveals how actor died
“I had brought him to the hospital. He slept at 10.30 pm and called me at 12.10 am, complaining of breathlessness," Santosh Rai, manager of the actor told the media.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:12 PM
Satish Kaushik passes away: Akshay remembers Chanda Mama
“Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti,” wrote Akshay Kumar in a tweet.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:11 PM
RIP Satish Kaushik: Alia Bhatt pays tribute
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures of Satish Kaushik from his various films. “Thank you for decades of love, laughter and pure entertainment. RIP Sir, you will be missed. Love and strength to the family.”
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 01:05 PM
Anupam Kher arrives at Satish Kaushik's home
Anupam Kher was among the first celebrities to arrive at Satish Kaushik's home in Mumbai. He looked upset as he spoke to the media gathered outside the home.