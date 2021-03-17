Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Satish Kaushik confirms testing positive for coronavirus and has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Actor Satish Kaushik has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The actor shared the news with his fans, urging everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.

He tweeted Wednesday evening, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Many film actors posted "get well soon" messages for Satish. Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

Director Hansal Mehta expressed his concerns and wrote, "Take care dear Satishji.." Anuup Sonii also shared his wishes and tweeted, "Take Care Satish Ji...Get well soon." Actor Hiten Tejwani also commented, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery." Many of the actor-filmmaker's fans paid tributes to his iconic character of Calendar from Shekhar Kapur's Mr India. "Get well soon calendar," wrote one of them.

Satish was most recently seen on Pankaj Tripathi's digital-only release, Kaagaz. Satish had also directed Kaagaz.

